Simi Provides Answer To Troll Over Her Voice

Former X3M Records singer and multi-award winning songwriter, Simi on Sunday gave a response to a fan who asked her about the texture of her voice.

The fan was opportune to had asked her because the singer had a question and answer session with her fans on Twitter, where they asked her anything and she answered.

In his, the follower identified as @Newtonstagram asked why the singer’s voice is so annoying.

He wrote, “Why is your voice so annoying?”

In her response, “Joromi” singer made the questioner understand that the voice was perceptive to whoever hears, adding that, to her, it was not annoying.

Simi went ahead to say that rather than annoy her, the voice has been making her finances which she rather sees as jealousy for the follower.

“Doesn’t annoy me. Makes me money. And that makes you mad,” She responded.