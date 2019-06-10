The management of the National Assembly on Sunday denied accreditation to Ned Nwoko, husband to Nollywood star Regina Daniels

Nwoko and Senator Peter Nwaoboshi are battling in court to determine the authentic Senator-elect to represent Delta North senatorial district at the 9th Senate.

While Nwoko was declared winner by a High Court, Appeal Court upturned the judgement and returned Nwaoboshi as the Senator-elect.

However, ahead of Tuesday’s inauguration ceremony, Nwoko was the first and earliest caller at the National Assembly complex on Sunday for documentation.

But the former member of the House of Representatives was turned down by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori.

Omolori, who stopped Nwoko at the ‘White House’ lobby, opposite Hearing Room 1, venue for the accreditation of elected lawmakers, inform him that he will not be accredited because of unsettled electoral dispute in his Delta North senatorial district.