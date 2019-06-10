The Presidency has commended the Coalition for Change for withdrawing its petition challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23 presidential election.

Concise News reports that the withdrawal was made on behalf of the party by its lawyer, Obed Agwu, at the resumed hearing before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Monday.

However, according to a statement issued on Monday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the move was a sign of true patriotism.

“By accepting defeat with grace, the C4C has chosen to prioritize the stability of our country and the voice of the people,” the statement read.

It further stated that victory and defeat are part of elections and the challenges facing the nation are huge and require all hands to be on deck.

The presidency, therefore, called on all Nigerians to channel their energy towards supporting the president’s efforts.

“For some in the opposition, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC is good, when they win. Where they lose, INEC is unreliable.

“The challenges facing our nation are huge and we need all hands on deck.

“The people of Nigeria have chosen President Buhari to lead them, and all stakeholders should deploy their energy towards supporting his efforts,” the statement read.