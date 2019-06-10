Police Arrest Man For Stabbing Priest

A priest was stabbed by a man in a church in the Polish city of Wroclaw on Monday, Concise News gathered.

The police spokesperson told Polish news agency PAP that; “The priest was taken to hospital with lung injuries and is in a stable condition.’’

Added that the attack occurred at 7 a.m (0500 GMT) in which the attacker had been arrested.

Polish news website TVP.info reported that the attacker spoke to the priest, who was on his way to the altar to prepare mass, before suddenly stabbing him in the chest.