Peruzzi Reportedly Slaps Social Media Influencer, Pamilerin

DMW singer and songwriter, Peruzzi has reportedly slapped a social media influencer recognized as Pamilerin, over a Twitter post.

Recall Peruzzi had lost the newcomer award to Teni in January and he took to his Twitter handle to air his frustration by saying he deserves the award because he gave his best in the preceding year, 2018.

Pamilerin in January had conducted a survey via the microblogging site, to ask Nigerians who truly deserves the award, making it known that he had believed that Teni was better.

Following the survey, the social media influencer went on to post the result which showed that Nigerians voted massively against Peruzzi.

Pamilerin was said to have dropped the below comment afterwards, “Can somebody tell Peruzzi to shut up? Uncle, release a single without featuring anyone first. Let’s see how far you can go with that,”

Six months after the social media happening, Peruzzi waited until they saw before he went on to allegedly assault Pamilerin.

As at the time of filing this report, the influencer and the singer are yet to say anything about the trending report.