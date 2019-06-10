DMW singer and songwriter Peruzzi has allegedly slapped a social media influencer recognised as Pamilerin over a Twitter post.

Peruzzi had lost the newcomer award to Teni in January and he took to his Twitter handle to air his frustration by saying he deserved the award because he gave his best in the preceding year, 2018.

Pamilerin, in January, had conducted a survey via the microblogging site to ask Nigerians who truly deserves the award, making it known that he had believed that Teni was better.

Following the survey, the social media influencer went on to post the result which showed that Nigerians voted massively against Peruzzi.

Pamilerin was reported to have said, “Can somebody tell Peruzzi to shut up? Uncle, release a single without featuring anyone first. Let’s see how far you can go with that.”

Six months after, Peruzzi was said to have allegedly assault Pamilerin.

But at the time of publishing this report, the influencer and the singer had not said anything about the trending report.