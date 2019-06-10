Medical doctors from the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Kano (AKTH) have revealed that one out of five persons are vulnerable to mental illness, Concise News reports.

Led by Dr Muktar Gadanya of Department of Community Medicine, and Dr Auwal Salihu of Department of Psychiatry, the doctors said there were more than 300 diagnosable mental illnesses; some mild, some are moderate while some are severe.

The team of doctors made this known during a Community Awareness Campaign Programme organised in collaboration with the Neuro-Psychiatry Hospital, Kware, Sokoto State, in Ringim on Sunday.

The medical experts explained that the sensitisation was desigdesiged for people in the North West geopolitical zone, pointing out that Jigawa is so far the sixth state benefiting from campaign.

“Mild and moderate illness are about 80 per cent while the severe ones are only 20 per cent,” Gadanya said.

“The signs and symptoms of the severe mental illnesses include hearing something that other people don’t hear, seeing something that other people don’t see, aggressiveness, restlessness, poor sleep, talking alone, laughing alone and so on.

“The mild and moderate are depression, anxiety, persistent doubtfulness, pains, sleep problems, sexual problem and forgetfulness, among others.”