Ogun Assembly Elects Oluomo As Speaker

Former Deputy Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Kunle Taiwo Oluomo has been elected Speaker of the Ogun State 9th Legislative Assembly, Concise News reports.

Oluomo who represents Ifo State Constituency 1, was nominated by Hon. Babatunde Sobukunola from Ikenne State Constituency and his nomination was unopposed by his 25 other colleagues.

There was early anxiety over who becomes the Speaker for the 9th Legislative Assembly between Kunle Oluomo and Daisy Elemide, representing Odeda State constituency.