NPFL Super Six Table, Matchday 4 Fixtures And Team News

Kano Pillars will hope to maintain its place at the top of the NPFL Super Six playoff standings as they lock horns with Rangers international today at the Soccer Temple in Agege, Lagos.

Concise News reported that Kano Pillars defeated struggling Ifeanyi Ubah FC 2-1 on Saturday to stay one point above Enyimba.

However, Enyimba who thrashed Lobi Stars 3-1 victory will up against FC Ifeanyi Ubah who is yet to win a single match in the playoff as the battle for the top three continues.

NPFL Super Six Standings After Matchday 3

NPFL Super Six Matchday 4 Fixtures