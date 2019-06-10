Senators Ahmed Lawan and Ali Ndume, the two contenders for the position of the Senate President, on Sunday doubled their efforts by approaching senators-elect on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The 9th National Assembly leadership election would be held on Tuesday, June 11.

Concise News learned that while Lawan met with the Deputy Senate President of the eighth National Assembly, Ike Ekweremadu, and some other members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ndume had reportedly got the backing of some PDP senators.

PDP senators-elect including Eyinnaya Abaribe, Emmanuel Bwacha, Dino Melaye, Theodore Orji, Philip Aduda, and James Manager, were in attendance when Lawan met the former DSP, Punch reports.

Sabi Abdullahi, the spokesperson for Ahmad Lawan Campaign Organisation, confirmed that the meeting was held in the early hours of Sunday.

Sabi said: “The 9th Senate is poised to deliver on the expectations of Nigerians, without taking them for granted.

”Senator Ahmad Lawan in company with other senators-elect on the platform of the APC met with some PDP senators this (Sunday) morning in the residence of the Deputy Senate President of the 8th Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

“There were some other PDP senators on hand in Senator Ekweremadu’s house to receive Senator Lawan and members of his campaign team.”

Meanwhile, Senator Ndume had met with some senators-elect of the PDP on Saturday.

“The senator (Ndume) met with the PDP senators on Saturday but he would not blackmail the distinguished senators by saying that they have endorsed him even when their party has yet to take a position on it,” the national quoted a source.

“He will not mention the names of those he met with or blackmail his colleagues with any endorsement list compiled with single handwriting.”