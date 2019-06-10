Perruzi Pamilerin: Nigerians Reacts To Reported Slap
Peruzzu & Pamilerin

Nigerian artiste and DMW musical act, Peruzzi has received attacks from Nigerians for slapping popular social media influencer, Pamilerin.

Concise News had reported that singer assaulted Pamilerin over a tweet her shared on Twitter in January, comparing to another singer, Teni Makanaki.

Pamilerin had taken it upon himself to troll Peruzzi saying Teni was better than Peruzzi and that Peruzzi has to make a hit all by himself without featuring anyone before he can come back to claim superiority over Teni.

However, upon seeing the social media guru, the DMW star gave him a hit on the face.

Base on this, Nigerian have taken to Twitter to hit the “Amaka” singer.

