Nigerian artiste and DMW musical act, Peruzzi has received attacks from Nigerians for slapping popular social media influencer, Pamilerin.

Concise News had reported that singer assaulted Pamilerin over a tweet her shared on Twitter in January, comparing to another singer, Teni Makanaki.

Pamilerin had taken it upon himself to troll Peruzzi saying Teni was better than Peruzzi and that Peruzzi has to make a hit all by himself without featuring anyone before he can come back to claim superiority over Teni.

However, upon seeing the social media guru, the DMW star gave him a hit on the face.

Base on this, Nigerian have taken to Twitter to hit the “Amaka” singer.

See reactions:

Our Pamilerin was still tryinna grow beards that will connect, and Peruzzi just disconnected man's efforts pic.twitter.com/GxsNHPdLGq — ✗OLÚWATÓBILỌBA✗ (@TheOlutee) June 10, 2019

A list of the hilarious names I have seen them call Peruzzi today: Alimosho Lucky Dube

Agege Khal Drogo

Obalende Travis Scott 🤣🤣

Onitsha Quavo

Makoko Absalom 🤣🤣

Oshodi Anthony Joshua

Agege Drake

Ogun Bob Marley 🤧

Egbeda Lucky Dube Did I miss any? — Aniuchi Adaobi (@AniuchiA) June 10, 2019

I just got off the phone with @thepamilerin. He was truly slapped because he tweeted “Teni is better than Peruzzi” in January. He said he was threatened then and had to bring the tweet down at the time. Yet that Onitsha Quavo and his gang still attacked him. This is shameful. — OurFavOnlineDoctor 💘 🥳 (@DrOlufunmilayo) June 9, 2019

Which SLAPS more? RT for Agbalumo

Like for Peruzzi pic.twitter.com/ZlMO2Hi28a — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissyy) June 10, 2019

Someone said the reason Peruzzi slapped and not punched Pamilerin is because he can never blow. Can you people rest please 😂😂😂 — PreshiOloye (DJ Cuppy’s Future Husband) (@adewalepresh) June 10, 2019

How Twitter sees Perruzi after slapping Pamilerin.😭😂 Onitsha Quavo

Amoeba T-pain

Egbeda Lucky dube

Fat Speed darlington

Obalende Travis Scott pic.twitter.com/IvpKFewXSU — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissyy) June 10, 2019

We can't even say that Peruzzi dropped a single hit on Pamilerin's face. I mean he still featured Bouncers 😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄 pic.twitter.com/Y7EhKHkHyc — òmò yòrùbà nì mì 💯% (@MRJohnDWise) June 10, 2019