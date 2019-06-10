Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Monday, June 10th, 2019.
1. Senate Presidency/Speakership: APC Govs Announce Preferred Candidates
Governors under the All Progressives Congress (APC) have endorsed Senator Ahmed Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for the posts of Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Concise News has gathered. The governors took this decision at the inaugural meeting of the Governor Atiku Bagudu-led Progressives Governors’ Forum on Sunday night in Abuja.
2. I Don’t Need Endorsements To Become Senate President – Ndume
Senator Ali Ndume has said that he is not bothered by the endorsement of his opponent, Ahmed Lawan, in the race for Senate President of the ninth Senate. Concise News reports that 64 senators-elect had endorsed the candidacy of Senator Lawan (APC-Yobe North). Lawan had also been endorsed by President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Speaking with journalists on Sunday, the Borno senator said what counts in the race is votes, not endorsements.
3. Leah Sharibu’s Family, Others To Get Saraki’s Severance Allowance
President of the Eighth Senate Bukola Saraki has directed the National Assembly management to give his severance allowance to three families of victims of Boko Haram. Concise News gathered that Saraki donated his severance allowance to the affected families in the North-East sub-region. He said the children of late senators in need of financial assistance should also benefit from the largesse.
4. Buhari Okays Onnoghen’s Voluntary Retirement, Makes Request
President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the voluntary retirement of Justice Walter Onnoghen from service as Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN). Concise News understands that the Nigerian leader requested that the acting CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, should initiate the process of appointing five new justices of the Supreme Court. Spokesman for Buhari Garba Shehu made Buhari’s decision known on Sunday in a statement.
5. Lagos Govt Replies PDP Over Allegation Sanwo-Olu Bought N187m Car
The Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration in Lagos state has denied a claim by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the governor acquired a N187m official vehicle. Concise News understands that the PDP chapter in Lagos had berated the governor for allegedly buying a N187 million worth of SUV as official vehicle. But in a swift response, spokesman for governor Sanwo-Olu Gboyega Akosile said, also in a statement, that the vehicle used by Sanwo-Olu was purchased over a year ago.
6. JAMB Reveals When It Will Announce Cut-off Marks For 2019/2020 Admission
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it will meet with stakeholders on Tuesday, July 11, to decide the cut-off marks for the 2019/2020 admission. Concise News understands that the 2019 Policy Meeting with stakeholder will take place at Gbongan, Osun state, southwest Nigeria. Spokesman for JAMB Dr. Fabian Benjamin advised candidates who sat the 2019 United Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to disregard any cut-off mark being peddled by fraudsters, describing it as “fake.”
7. 9th Reps Leadership: Consider Religion, Morality, CUPP Tells Members-elect
The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has called on members-elect of the Ninth House of Representatives to consider religious balancing and integrity in electing their Speaker. Concise News understands that the CUPP, which is a group comprising the opposition parties in Nigeria, made the appeal at a world press conference held on Sunday in Abuja.
8. AFCON 2019: Rohr Drops Iheanacho, Announces 23-man Squad (See Full List)
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has dropped Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho as he named his 23-man players for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Iheanacho struggled for game time at his Premier League club last season as he was dropped alongside Rotherham United defensive midfielder Semi Ajayi.
9. Nigerian Catholic Priest Suspended Over Alleged Rape
The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh in the United States has suspended a Nigerian priest, Rev. Fr. Cyprian Duru, over accusation of rape by a 68-year-old retired English teacher, Kathy Coll. The priest has been banned from ministering and presenting himself as a priest or wearing clerical garb. According to CBS Television, Coll in a legal suit, detailed how Duru stopped by her home in December 2016 on the pretence of giving her a Christmas card and allegedly raped her.
10. UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo’s Portugal Emerge Champions
Portugal have won the inaugural Nations League title by beating the Netherlands 1-0. Concise News understands that this is Portugal’s second trophy in three years as Goncalo Guedes’ second half effort gave them the win in Porto on Sunday night.
