Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Monday, June 10th, 2019.

Governors under the All Progressives Congress (APC) have endorsed Senator Ahmed Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for the posts of Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Concise News has gathered. The governors took this decision at the inaugural meeting of the Governor Atiku Bagudu-led Progressives Governors’ Forum on Sunday night in Abuja.

Senator Ali Ndume has said that he is not bothered by the endorsement of his opponent, Ahmed Lawan, in the race for Senate President of the ninth Senate. Concise News reports that 64 senators-elect had endorsed the candidacy of Senator Lawan (APC-Yobe North). Lawan had also been endorsed by President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Speaking with journalists on Sunday, the Borno senator said what counts in the race is votes, not endorsements.

President of the Eighth Senate Bukola Saraki has directed the National Assembly management to give his severance allowance to three families of victims of Boko Haram. Concise News gathered that Saraki donated his severance allowance to the affected families in the North-East sub-region. He said the children of late senators in need of financial assistance should also benefit from the largesse.

President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the voluntary retirement of Justice Walter Onnoghen from service as Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN). Concise News understands that the Nigerian leader requested that the acting CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, should initiate the process of appointing five new justices of the Supreme Court. Spokesman for Buhari Garba Shehu made Buhari’s decision known on Sunday in a statement.