MC Galaxy Blesses Producer T-Spize With Car

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, MC Galaxy, has surprised his producer, Victor Raymond Ngubor, popularly called T-Spize with a brand new car.

The “Sekem” song crooner and dance initiator made this known through a video upload on his Instagram page, showing he bought the producer, Benz C300.

According to him, the car was a form of appreciation to the producer, adding that T-Spize has solidly supported him in his musical career.

MC Galaxy in his caption recalled how the producer assisted him in the release of his hit music “Sekem,” narrating how he had produced for him on credit.

He wrote, “Five year ago I did not have the full money to pay him for the production of “sekem” but five years later God has blessed me so much so I decided to Appreciate my brother @tspize with a benz C 300

“I love you bro and more to come Amen”

On another post, the multi-award winning singer testified that the sound of the producer changed his life.

“Your sound change my life @tspize I love you and more to come,” he added.

In his reaction, T-Spize expressed his gratitude to MC Galaxy via his page, recalling to how the journey started.

He wrote, “5years ago we made sekem 5years later my brother @mcgalaxymcg bought me a Benz. I’m very grateful for this gift my brother. More hits more money to come.”

See posts: