President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the bill to make June 12 Democracy Day.

Concise News reports that the president had declared June 12 as Democracy Day in honour of Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, the presumed winner of the 1993 presidential election.

Senator Ita Enang, Presidential aide on National Assembly matters, told state house correspondents that with the assent to the amendment, May 29 is no more a public holiday.

President Buhari assented to the Public Holiday Amendment Act, declaring June 12 of every year a public holiday and Democracy Day.