A former presidential aide Reno Omokri has said that parents are more of God’s representatives during marriage than pastors.

Concise News understands that Omokri has always noted that biblical marriage is not done in the church.

In a tweet on his handle, he said that in a marriage ceremony, one’s parents are the true representatives of God.

“Someone asked me who the representative of God at a wedding would be since I teach that biblical marriage is not done in the church, but between the couple and their parents. My response: Your parents are more of a representative of God to you than any pastor,” he said.