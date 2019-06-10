Maduagwu Goes Emotional About Genevieve's Egusi

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has taken to his Instagram page to eulogies Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji over her Egusi soup.

According to him, he says the actress makes the soup better than any other colleague he has met in the industry.

The actor further prophesies that the actress would get a billionaire suitor soon.

He wrote, “No actress cooks Egusi soup better than @genevievennaji why a billionaire no go fall in love? It will end in MARRIAGE.

“Congrats dear sister, please embrace this prophecy because weeping may endure for a NIGHT, but #JOY will always come in the #morning.

He further encouraged the actress not to give attention to those who have been talking behind her, adding that they don’t hold the future.

In the same vein, Maduagwu shaded another colleague, Tonto Dikeh over incessant plastic surgery as well as Uche Ogbodo over the posting of her nude pictures for birthday celebrations.

“Shame on all those who have mocked you in the past for not being #MARRIED, are they God? While some popular actresses in #Nollywood have radical for attention TALENT in COSMETIC surgery, and others, in going NUDE shamelessly on social media, @genevievennaji has a special talent in #cooking, especially Egusi soup, omg, even me, the biggest #ACTOR wish she can open a “University of Egusi Soup ” in #Naija, who knows, those popular actresses who are still begging Jesus for fake BOOBS at 30 something might REPENT and learn how to cook and become a better #WIFE material.

“@genevievennaji Nobody can stop God from allowing a billionaire #husband material from the #SOUTH to marrying you this year. I pray for every woman believing God for #WEDDING, as you read this, God will suprise you this year with a big wedding ceremony.”