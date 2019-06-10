President of the Eighth Senate Bukola Saraki has directed the National Assembly management to give his severance allowance to three families of victims of Boko Haram.

Concise News gathered that Saraki donated his severance allowance to the affected families in the North-East sub-region.

He said the children of late senators in need of financial assistance should also benefit from the largesse.

Saraki, it was learned, is entitled to N7.452m as displayed on the website of the Revenue Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

The president of the eighth senate, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, said 20 per cent of the severance allowance should be given to the family of Leah Sharibu, while 20 per cent should be paid to the family of Hauwa Liman, the aid worker brutally murdered by Boko Haram after she was captured.

Saraki said another 20 per cent should be donated to the family of the second aid worker, Hussaini Ahmed Khoisan, also murdered in the same circumstance by Boko Haram.

Also, the remaining 40 per cent, should be used by the National Assembly management to set up a trust fund that will assist children of deceased members of the eighth Senate who are in financial need for their education.

The statement read, “It is my hope that this trust fund should grow with more contributions from my dear colleagues, present, past and future, who may be moved to put in additional money into it.

“The Clerk of the National Assembly will immediately get an official letter from me mandating him to act as stated above on the disbursement of my severance allowance.”