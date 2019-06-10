Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, June 10th, 2019.

Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West senatorial district, has disclosed that he was in Police detention for 124 out of the 365 days in the year 2018. Narrating his ordeals and political persecutions to his colleagues during Thursday’s valedictory session of the 8th Senate, the eloquent lawmaker who sang a hymnal song to the admiration of others, said he only campaigned for just four days for his re-election bid in the February 23, 2019 election. Melaye added that ” I was in police custody when the recall process failed woefully. I am here to thank God because in 2017, I was arrested eight times. In 2018, I was arrested 18 times and out of 365 days in 2018, I spent 124 in police custody. I campaigned only four days to the 2019 election.” He commended the leadership qualities of outgoing Senate President Bukola Saraki while condemning the shameful involvement of one of his colleagues, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in the notorious mace stolen saga.

Olayiwola Lasaki has been appointed as the new Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kogi state. Concise News reports that the former NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Oludolapo Ahile, died on May 17, in a road accident on Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia highway in Nassarawa State. Adedapo Tayo, the Assistant Director, Public Relations Unit of NYSC, in a statement on Saturday in Lokoja, says the new coordinator assumed duty on June 6. Lasaki, an Assistant Director, was in NYSC office, Akure, Ondo State, until his appointment. Tayo says Lasaki had met with the NYSC management in the state, where he extolled the virtues of Ahile, describing her as ”an upright officer that was passionate about achieving the goals and objectives of the scheme.” Read more here.

