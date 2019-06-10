Good day, and welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Monday, June 10th, 2019 on Concise News.

The Benue State Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal on Saturday set June 24 for definite hearing of the state governorship petition. The announcement was made by tribunal Chairman, Justice Henry Olusiyi, at the end of the pre-trial session with both parties resolving that all pending issues be considered during the hearing of the substantive petition. Emmanuel Jime and his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) had filed a petition challenging the re-election of Gov Samuel Ortom of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). PDP’s Ortom polled 434,473 votes in the governorship election of the state declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to defeat his closest rival, Jime of the APC who scored 345,155 votes. Olusiyi further warned that there would be strict compliance with adherence to the days to be allocated to each party during the hearing. He said that during the pre-trial, some applications were struck out while rulings were reserved for some pending judgment day. Read more here.

No fewer than 3,641 persons have been allegedly killed by suspected herdsmen between January 2016 and October 2018 in the six states of Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, Taraba, Zamfara and Kaduna, Concise News reports. President of West African Action Network on Small Arms (WAANSA-Nigeria), Josephine Habba discloses yesterday at a briefing to commemorate this year’s Arms Control Week of Action in Makurdi. She says the herdsmen crisis had already displaced over 483,692 persons in Benue State alone explaining that “of the number, 56.24 percent of the displaced population are children, 22.59 percent are women, while 21.17 percent are men.” These statistics are based on the profiling of the IDPs in Benue State carried out by Jireh Doo Foundation (JDF) in collaboration with Benue State Emergency Management Agency and Community Links. According to her, within the same period, “Boko Haram terrorists carried out more than 65 attacks in the North East, causing 411 civilian deaths; and abducted about 73 persons, including women.” Read more here.

