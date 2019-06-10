A lady identified as Mhiz Abi Gold on Sunday narrated how she woke up after being dead for three days.

The lady, who took to Facebook to appreciate God for sparing her life and narrated her story, also took the opportunity to call on the public to disregard any news they heard concerning what she went through.

She wrote: “Am Still Alive….God give me the second chance to Live and I thank him for that. My brothers and sisters heaven no easy oo.. But I thank God for bringing me back. For those given fake rumours about what happened una try ooo ..I thank you all. If you want to hear and know what really happened join me on life video tomorrow at 09:00 Nigeria time which is 08:00 Morocco time.”

“Attention ! Attention! Attention

Am still Alive

Not by my power but by God grace..is not easy for someone to die and wake up again ..but I thank God for giving me second Chance……

Thank you all for the love and care you all show me. I really appreciate..i don’t know how to thanks you but only God can reward you all for me. For those that pray, for those that post,for those that chat me just to know how am feeling, for those that have not be able to reply and for those that I try my best to reply I really appreciate and thanks you all”

“And for those that don’t understand what happened to me and wish to know I want to explain what and how it happened to everyone so if you are interesting to know what happened join me on life video tomorrow at 09:00 Nigeria time which is 08:00 Morocco time thank you all ones again”

See post below:

