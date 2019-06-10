Kogi NBA Calls For Cordial Relationship Between Executive, Judiciary

The forum of four branches of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) in Kogi State has condemned in strong terms the action of the state government in the alleged walking out of the state Chief Judge (CJ), Nasiru Ajanah during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Grand Kadi of Kogi State and called for cordial relationship between the two parties.

Concise News reports that this was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting of the elders and branch executives of the four branches of the NBA signed by A.S. Akpala and Chief J.O Ajewole of Lokoja branch and three other branches namely Idah, Kabba and Okene which was made available to newsmen in Lokoja weekend.

The forum who points out that the swearing in of the Grand Kadi of the state is a function which the Chief Judge of the state was expected to play a constitutional role, notes that the rule of law be allowed to reign supreme in the state irrespective of whatever disagreement exists.

“The Judiciary is the last hope of the common man and the only institution that restores the confidence of the populace on government activities even under the military regime, hence its operations must not be unduly interfered with,” the communiqué states.

The forum calls on the two parties to urgently resolve whatever difference that exist between them to enable the courts to commence full legal business.

Also, it appeals that the suffering judicial staff be paid their salaries in the overall interest of the state.