Kogi Guber Poll: Yahaya Bello Writes Off Dino Melaye

The governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello has expressed his confidence at retaining his sit in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

He said what people should be bothered about is the margins of victory between him and his opponents.

Speaking with newsmen at the Kebbi governors lodge in the Asokoro area of Abuja shortly after the Progressive Governors Forum on Sunday night, Bello dismissed the threat by Senator Dino Melaye to unseat him as a non-issue.

He said that to challenge him for the governorship seat, the Senator representing Kogi west must be prepared to pass the eye of the needle while assuring that the election in the state will be peaceful

He said: “In Kogi state, we know the election is coming up and of course, a lot of people will come out for the challenge. But the reality is that we are on ground. From within the party to the General election, we are not just talking of victory, we ‘re talking of the margin of the victory of APC over any other party that will come next because of what we have been able to do in the stage delivering on all our promises.

“You are going to see election like never before. Kogi election is going to be as smooth as anything and we are very confident of victory.”

Asked if he was confident of getting the party ticket considering the quality of opposition emerging from within the APC in the state, he said “where will the ticket go outside myself?

On Senator Dino Melaye’s threat to unseat him, he said “anytime you talk, we should talk of somebody that is good. Apart from that person, you are talking of, let him justify the mandate given to him by showing his people what he has done. For him to come and challenge me means that he is ready to pass through the eye of the needle.”