Popular Nigerian choreographer Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau, popularly known as Kaffy, has revealed how motherhood helped her to manage and overcome depression.

Concise news gathered that the mother of two disclosed this in an interview where she was asked how motherhood transformed her.

The dance-record-breaker said: “Motherhood helped me overcome depression. There are times when you are frustrated by everything around you and you feel the entire world is going to crash on your head.

“You just feel down but then you need to do stuff because you are a mum. You see, there is this genuine love that radiates from your child to you, and regardless of what is going on in the world, you know that this child loves you and the love is always fresh.

“And so I learnt to lock into that love and use it as a springboard to forge ahead, and then I begin to see that God loves me so much he decided to bless me with the child.”