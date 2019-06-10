nigeria news today, Nigeria newspapers today headlines, nigeria news, naija news, nigeria breaking news, nigeria newspapers, today nigeria breaking news, latest news in nigeria today 2019, 247 nigeria news updates, nigeria politics news, today, nigeria news today, latest nigeria newspapers, latest nigeria news, concise news, nigeria news today, nigerian news, latest nigeria news, news today, nigerian news today, news naija, naija news today, news. nigeria newspapers, today nigeria news, nigeria news today headlines, breaking news today, newspaper headlines, breaking news, concise news, news headlines today, nigeria today, news headlines today, latest election news in nigeria, election news in nigeria, latest news on nigeria election, nigeria election news, latest political news in nigeria, news happening in nigeria,JAMB 2019 Result: How To Gain Admission Without UTME, JAMB news, 2019 jamb results, 2019 jamb result, check 2019 jamb result, Check JAMB result, check jamb result 2019, how to check jamb result, Jamb latest News, jamb result 2019, Jamb result, jamb result 2019 check, jamb result checker, jamb results 2019, jamb cut-off marks 2019 2020, jamb cut-off marks
JAMB Candidates. (Image Courtesy: HOW-TO.NG)

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released additional results of 15, 490 candidates who wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in April, Concise News reports.

The board said it released the results after clearing the candidates of various examination infractions.

Advertise With Us

JAMB had earlier disclosed that none of the candidates that sat the exam has more than one result.

The board’s Head, Media and Publications, Dr Fabian Benjamin, revealed that candidates with more than one result were victims or fraudulent of examination malpractices.

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR