The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released additional results of 15, 490 candidates who wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in April, Concise News reports.

The board said it released the results after clearing the candidates of various examination infractions.

JAMB had earlier disclosed that none of the candidates that sat the exam has more than one result.

The board’s Head, Media and Publications, Dr Fabian Benjamin, revealed that candidates with more than one result were victims or fraudulent of examination malpractices.