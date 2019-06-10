INEC Meets Tuesday To Decide On Okorocha's Certificate Of Return

Former Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha may not be part of the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly on Tuesday except something drastic happens.

Okorocha, as a result, will not be directly involved in the making of the leadership of the Senate.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will be meeting on Tuesday to look at the Court rulings.

That same Tuesday is when the 9th National Assembly will be inaugurated, with the election of leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives also expected to take place at its first plenary session the same Tuesday.

Okorocha has been involved in a legal battle against the electoral body to reclaim his certificate of return as senator-elect, which INEC withheld with the claim that its officer declared the former governor winner of the election under duress.