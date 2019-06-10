How Dino Melaye Can Emerge Next Governor Of Kogi State – Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode on Saturday suggested that if the senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye continues to maintain his sagacious nature and praise God publicly, he may become the next governor of Kogi State.

Concise News reports that Fani-Kayode was reacting to a video clip of Melaye’s speech at the valedictory session of the 8th Senate last week.

Melaye, who recently declared his intention to run for the highest office in the state, is known for singing praises to God.

The lawmaker had made the declaration recently during a meeting of Kogi West PDP executives held at his country home in Aiyetoro Gbede, Ijumu area of the state.

His media aide, Gideon Ayodele, said his boss made the declaration during the meeting which held at the residence of Gen. David Jemibewon (rtd).

When u praise the Lord before men, He honors u before the world. When u call His name, even in the prescence of heathans and unbelievers, He blesses u and gives u the fat of the land. If my aburo @dino_melaye goes on this way he may end up being the next Governor of Kogi state. https://t.co/Ztwh6t83y1 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) June 8, 2019

