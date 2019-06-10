Rafael Nadal claimed another historic win in the 12th Roland Garros title and 18th Grand Slam crown with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Dominic Thiem.

Concise News reports that Nadal on Sunday, becomes the first ever player, to win the same Slam for 12 times after seeing off Thiem in a repeat of 2018 final.

The 33-year-old Spaniard is just two titles behind Roger Federer’s all-time winner of 20 majors and three ahead of Novak Djokovic, who was knocked out by Thiem in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, world number two also took his Paris record to a surprising 93 wins and just two losses, having previously won the title in following years: 2005-2008, 2010-2014, 2017 and 2018.

Also, it also added to Nadal’s career as 82nd title and 950th match win.