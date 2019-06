Nigerian singer and songwriter Fecent Ricco has teamed up with the king of the street Zlatan to release a new single titled, “Simbi”

The new record was produced by Cracker and spiced up by renowned mixer STG.

The album is ready to rock the streets of Nigeria with the song of the new age music following track 2&3 snagged “My baby” whose video will be out soon.

