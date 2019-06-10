Folarin Falana, son of respected lawyer Femi Falana, has got Nigerians talking with his performance at his much-anticipated concert “FALZ EXPERIENCE.”

Concise News gathered that the rapper, also known as “Falz“, walked up to a woman already seated on the stage and tore up his pair of trousers.

The “This Is Nigeria” crooner, who was left with just his boxers, danced with the lady and the visibly excited lady couldn’t contain her joy as she brought out her phone to take a selfie with the singer.

Falz treated fans to an ecstatic performance at the concert which held on Sunday, June 9th, at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

