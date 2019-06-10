Sergio Ramos and Alvaro Morata on Monday secured a win for Spain, both scored against Sweden 3-0 to keep their perfect start to Euro 2020 qualifying intact.

Concise News understands that the two late goals in two minutes gave the score a deceptively comfortable look as Ramos deferred a second spot-kick to Morata, who had won the foul before Mikel Oyarzabal curled in a third.

The win as secured a straight win for Spain in Group F, now five points clear of second-placed Sweden, with four wins out of four.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing performance in the UEFA Nations League, their advantage reflects an impressive return to form even if the previous three successes came against Norway, Malta and the Faroe Islands.

There have been many given a chance to impress, with eight changes from the 4-1 thrashing of the Faroe Islands on Friday taking the number of starters to 24 in the last four games alone.

Only three – Ramos, Isco and Kepa Arrizabalaga – retained their places. Kepa’s third consecutive start suggests he is not just an alternative to Manchester United’s David de Gea but now the side’s preferred goalkeeper.

Ramos’ header also had to be pushed wide and even when Spain had the ball in the net it was crossed off, incorrectly, for offside, after Rodrigo Moreno tapped in Parejo’s cutback.

But they capitulated late on as Spain added two in the 85th and 87th minutes. First Morata, on for Asensio, drew a foul from Filip Helander with an aggressive run into the box and, after Ramos deferred, struck the penalty into the corner.

Then, Oyarzabal, who had replaced Rodrigo, darted inside Augustinsson and curled a brilliant shot between Olsen’s hand and the far post to wrap up a hard-earned win.