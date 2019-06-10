Edo: Obaseki Finally Reacts To Alleged Feud With Oshiomhole

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has responded to the alleged quarrel between him and his predecessor and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, describing it as fake news.

He said that only God and the people of Edo state will determine if he gets a second term in office or not, especially on how much they think he has impacted their lives.

The Edo state governor said this while speaking with newsmen on Sunday night in Abuja shortly after attending a meeting of the Progressive Governors Forum.

On the misunderstanding between him and Oshiomhole, Obaseki replied “there is no infraction between me and the National Chairman of the party. It is all in the press. It is all fake news.”

Recently, reports have been making around in the media of a crisis between the governor and his predecessor with many insinuating it got to a head when the governor failed to show up for the annual Okpekpe 10 km race in May.