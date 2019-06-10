Popular Nigerian Singer and songwriter Dapo Oyebanjo better known as Dbanj celebrated his 39th birthday with a brand new Rolls-Royce Phantom V111 worth N96 Million.

Dbanj D Kokomaster as he is fondly called took the picture of the vehicle to his Instagram page and wrote “Proud owner of a Rolls Royce .. lol… Happy Birthday Bangalee.. wishing u all the best and more blessings.

He further expressed “Join me tonight @cocoonprivate . Let’s Turn up. And don’t worry if you not in lagos . I’m Coming to your city soon too.

Although, Concise News learnt that D’banj did not announce the vehicle arrival, however, His stylist, Jeremiah Ogbodo also known as Swankyjerry let the cat out of the bag while wishing the former Mo’hit member a happy birthday where he congratulated him on the purchase a new vehicle.

He Wrote: “DO IT BIG , DO IT RIGHT , DO IT WITH STYLE. BIG CONGRATULATIONS @iambangalee ON YOUR NEW ROLLS ROYCE BIGGEST FISH …Na God do am for you bro, I tap into your blessing..plus HAPPY BIRTHDAY I wish you long life and more prosperity in good health. Amen enjoy your day king”

Dbanj was apparently surprised that his well-kept secret has been revealed in the social media and replied Swanky via his @Iambangalee account: “Chai Swanky! You don finally cast me . Anyways let the show Begin 2019 #WeAreVeryfew Osshheee! #perfectbirthdaygift #birthdaybehaviour #legend”

Since then many fans of Dbanj have been sending messages of birthday congratulations to the man they called ‘legend’. Among them is Tonto Dikeh, a.k.a Tontolet, who shares the day with Dbanj. “Hbd twinne”, she wrote.

