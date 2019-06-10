D'banj Finds His Missing Gold Chain

Veteran Nigerian singer, D’banj has found his missing gold chain worth millions of Naira which had gone missing during his flight from Port Harcourt.

Concise News understands that “bangalee” like he is also called was on a trip to Lagos on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

The birthday boy made this known on his Twitter page where he revealed that he left his DB Records inscribed neck chain on his seat on the flight.

He then went ahead to promise anyone lucky enough to find it a handsome reward.

He wrote, “Guys, Yes it’s still my birthday but this morning on my AERO flight from Port Harcourt to Lagos, I left my DB Records neck chain on my seat on the Flight . Anyone who finds it should please call Seyi on 0809-259-3122. A handsome reward awaits the person. God bless you!”

Recently in a new post, D’banj through the same microblogging site, revealed that the chain has been found and recovered, appreciating the management and crew of Aero Contractors.