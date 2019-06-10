David Adeleke, Popularly called Davido has apologized to social media influencer, Pamilerin on behalf of his record label act, Peruzzi.

Concise News had earlier reported that the “Amaka” crooner slapped the famous social media personality on Sunday night, June 10th.

It started when the singer lost the newcomer award to Teni in January, taking to his Twitter handle to air his frustration by saying he deserved the award because he gave his best in the preceding year, 2018.

Pamilerin, in January, conducted a survey via the microblogging site asking Nigerians who truly deserved the award.

Following the survey, the social media influencer went on to post the result which showed that Nigerians voted massively against Peruzzi.

Pamilerin was reported to have said, “Can somebody tell Peruzzi to shut up? Uncle, release a single without featuring anyone first. Let’s see how far you can go with that.”

However, in his apology, the “If” crooner in the tweet said Peruzzi was wrong, however, went further to explain to Pamilerin that artistes are as well humans who also see everything that goes on.

He stressed that the social media influencer said some harsh words too and sometimes those things hurt.