Yeni Kuti, first daughter of the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has said that she is a proud dancer hugely respected in the dance industry.

Concise News understands that the energetic dancer made this statement in an interview with Punch on Sunday.

She said, “I am very proud of where dancers have reached today. Back then, when you said you were a dancer, people looked down on you. But today, we have collectively worked to show that dancers deserve their place in society. I am really proud of where dancers are today.”

However, the founder of felaberation music festival said although age had slowed her down people still see her as an energetic person.

“I am glad that people think I’m energetic, though I have slowed down considerably. With age comes aches and pains in different places. However, I wouldn’t trade my age for anything. Age is accompanied by experience, knowledge and the joy of being alive.”

Yeni also stated that she never danced for her father.

“I was never a member of Fela’s band. I was a foundation member of Femi’s band. I instill choreograph learning and train the dancers. One of the most important lessons I have learnt is that hard work pays,” she said.

The trained journalist also said she wasn’t bothered about the misconceptions that people had about her.

“I don’t dwell on negativity. If anyone has a misconception about me, I don’t really care; so, I wouldn’t know. If a person wants to think about me negatively, that is the person’s cross. As for me, I am living my life. If you want to live your life through me by thinking negatively, it’s good for me because it helps me grow,” she explained.