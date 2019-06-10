Chelsea News: Why Sarri Is Very Stubborn - Fabregas

Spaniard Cesc Fabregas claims that Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri is a “very stubborn” character, following his departure from the Blues midway through last season.

Concise News reports that the former Arsenal and Barcelona man made just six Premier League appearances for Sarri’s Chelsea in 2018/19, compared to 32 the season before.

Fabregas left Stamford Bridge in January to join Monaco on a free transfer, helping them avoid relegation from Ligue 1.

Fabregas says of his former trainer: “He is very superstitious, he is very stubborn in this way.

“He is a manager with his own ideas and he doesn’t move from them much.

“He has an idea of how he wants to play and the football that he really wants to play. He doesn’t move from it. No matter what you tell him, no matter what you advise him, no matter what your opinion is, he will never change.

“But he did it the way he likes it. He has his own vision of football and, in the end, he is where he is with it and you have to respect that.”

Sarri is heavily touted to succeed Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus.

The Italian champions are expected to announce the 60-year-old’s arrival in the coming days, with Chelsea happy to part ways with Sarri despite the side’s Europa League triumph and a third-place finish in the Premier League.