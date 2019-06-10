The Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Adedayo Thomas, has warned filmmakers against making pornography, violent and other unwholesome films.

He was speaking at a capacity building on film classification and rating for youths in Darazo area of Bauchi State.

Thomas stated that the board had trained over 200 young filmmakers as community ambassadors of the NFVCB against unclassified films and harmful video contents.

The NFVCB boss said that although enabling laws of the Censors Board prohibits pornographic contents, the emergence of the internet had made unrestricted access possible.

“It is no longer news that digital technology has taken over the world, therefore, we must urge our young people to shun materials that are harmful to them,” Thomas said.

“This training is borne out of the need for NFVCB, both as an industry regulator, and a decision maker to build the capacity of youths who mostly watch films and video contents.

“As young people, you must shun pornographic and other unhealthy contents that threaten the sustenance of our morals and values as Nigerians.

“We do not want anybody to destroy the future of our children, that is why we are fighting harmful contents and, our action is backed by the laws of Nigeria.”

He also called on parents and guardians to ensure they monitor films their children watch.