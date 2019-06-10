A group Anti-Corruption and Research-Based Data Initiative (ARDI) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to appoint those standing corruption trial into his new cabinet.

Concise News understands that Executive- Secretary, of the group, Dennis Aghanya made the call in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

According to the statement, “This has become necessary to avoid situations whereby cabinet members would use public funds to defend their corruption cases pressed against them by the EFCC or any other anti-graft agencies.

“To achieve this, the EFCC and all the anti-graft agencies in the country should also redouble their efforts in the discharge of their duties in public interest to ensure that names of persons in this category are forwarded to Mr President to guide him in his appointments.”

It added that the “The EFCC, in particular, is overwhelmed with cases bordering on economic fraud and may therefore not remember to ensure this duty.

“This is why we are highlighting this matter at this crucial period when Mr President would be making decisions that will border on appointing a credible team that will work with him.

“As a matter of commitment to a successful second tenure of Mr President, especially as it has to do with the fight against corruption, we are bringing up this matter.

“This is not because we have anybody targeted in mind but to serve as a wake-up call on all the parties concerned to discharge their duties efficiently.

“This is also important so that nobody would take the blame game to the doorstep of Mr President after he has made his appointments.’’