Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal attended the funeral of 25 people killed by bandits in an attack that took place on Saturday in three communities in Rabah.

Concise News reports that Tambuwal on Sunday, together with heads of security agencies, government officials, traditional rulers commiserated with the families of the victims after the burial which was held at Gandi town.

According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the bandits had in large numbers invaded Kalhu, Tsage and Geeri villages near Gandi and killed 25 persons.

The attackers were said to have engaged in aimless shooting from around 5 pm on Saturday till Sunday morning, after which they carted away hundreds of cows, sheep and other valuables.

Gov. Tambuwal vouched that his government would take more measures to bring an end to such uncivilized and barbaric attacks and appealed members of the community to provide useful information to security agencies to track the bandits.

Meanwhile, the Sokoto state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kaoje, said four persons including a woman informant who pretended to be a lunatic, has been arrested.

Kaoje disclosed that a joint security operation was in progress to curtail banditry and other crimes in the state.

The state Chairman, IDPs’ Welfare Committee, Malam Lawal Maidoki said relief materials had been delivered to the victims.

Other places affected by armed bandits’ attacks were: Dalijan, Rakkoni and Tabanni communities, within the period.