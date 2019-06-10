The Head Pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries Apostle Suleman has said he rejected a cash gift from a boy because he values integrity.

Apostle Suleman, Concise News understands, noted in a tweet that the boy who he did not mention his name, got him the gifts but he turned it down when he asked him what he does for a living but could not get a good answer.

According to him, a few days later, the young lad was arrested for fraud by security operatives.

“A boy brought a cash gift for me in six zeroes. I asked him what he does for a living, he was dumb.i rejected it…2days later he was arrested for fraud and took security operatives to places he had expended cash and gifts.choose integrity over materialism,” he tweeted.