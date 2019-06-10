Ahmad’s Corruption Scandal Will Not Affect AFCON- Fahmy

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) former general secretary Amr Fahmy has assured that the ongoing dispute between him and CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad will not affect the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Concise News gathered that Fahmy blamed Ahmad Ahmad as being the main reason that hosts Egypt didn’t see an increase in revenues despite the expansion of the prestigious tournament.

He said: “I heard some talk that the African Cup will be negatively affected by the ongoing incidents, but don’t worry this won’t happen.

“Egypt is always known for fighting corruption, the current problem is that Egypt didn’t increase its hosting revenues despite the expansion of teams to 24 instead of 16.

“I accepted to work with Ahmad Ahmad as I thought that I will modify the broadcasting contract. That didn’t happen.

“Egypt will get the same amount gotten by Gabon for hosting the 2017 edition, neglecting the expansion of both teams and matches and also the timing, as the tournament will be this time in summer instead of winter that synchronises with European leagues.

“The fair value of the tournament is $100m, so Egypt should get $20m instead of $10m, but Ahmad Ahmad refuses to modify the contracts,” he concluded.

On 15 April, the African football ruling body sacked general secretary Amr Fahmy after the Egyptian accused his boss Ahmad Ahmad of bribery and misusing hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to officials and an internal document.