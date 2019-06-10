African football powerhouse Nigeria have arrived in Egypt to begin the second phase of their camping for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Maghreb nation.

The Super Eagles, three-time African champs, left Asaba, Delta state, on Sunday after head coach of the side Gernot Rohr named his 23-man players for the continent’s biggest football tournament.

“Pictures of our arrival in Egypt. The second phase of our #TotalAFCON2019 camping/training begins in Ismailia this evening,” a tweet on the team’s Twitter handle read.

#SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong

Nigeria’s 23-man squad for the 2019 AFCON:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Katsina United); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (Caykur Rizespor, Turkey); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany)

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Middlesbrough FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassar FC, Saudi Arabia); Victor Osimhen (Royal Charleroi SC, Belgium); Moses Simon (Levante FC, Spain); Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray SK, Turkey); Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua, China); Alexander Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France); Paul Onuachu (FC Midtjyland, Denmark); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain).