Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (APC-Delta-Central) has been formally adopted by the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress for the position of Deputy Senate President of the ninth National Assembly.

Concise News reports that the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the decision to adopt the senator was taken at an emergency meeting of the NWC held in Abuja.

Issa-Onilu said that the meeting also endorsed Hon. Muhammed Wase as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He added that the decision was taken after consultations with President Muhammadu Buhari, party stakeholders, and APC State Governors.

“All elected APC members in the Senate and House of Representatives are hereby directed to fully mobilise as a united force behind the party’s choice.

“Members, who have earlier signified interests in these positions are urged to support the party’s decisions as loyal and committed members,” Issa-Onilu said.

He added that such party members should work with other members to ensure the emergence of the adopted candidates.

The APC spokesman said details of other positions in the two chambers would be made public in due course.

Recall the APC had earlier announced Senator Ahmed Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as its candidates for the positions of Senate President and Speaker of House Representatives.