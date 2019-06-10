33 Year Old Final Year Student Becomes Plateau Assembly Speaker

The ninth Plateau State House of Assembly has elected Honourable Abok Ayuba, a 33-year-old 500-level student of Law at the University of Jos, as its speaker, Concise News reports.

Ayuba was elected on Monday at the Assembly’s inaugural sitting.

The newly-elected Speaker, who represents Jos East constituency, was unanimously elected by members without subjecting it through an electoral process.

The election followed a nomination by the member representing Jos North-North constituency, Hon. Ibrahim Baba-Hassan, and was seconded by member representing Jos North-West constituency, Hon. Esther Simi Dusu.

Similarly, the Assembly re-elected the immediate past deputy, Hon. Salleh Yipmong, representing Dengi constituency as its Deputy Speaker.

In his acceptance speech, the newly-elected Speaker thanked his colleagues for the confidence reposed on him and promised not to fail them.

Ayuba assures fellow members that his leadership will not discriminate based on tribe, religion, gender or political affiliations.

“As speaker of this noble assembly, I promise to serve with the fear of God, trust and humility,” he stresses.

Ayuba’s emergence comes as Oyo State Assembly elected 32-year-old Adebo Ogundoyin as Speaker. Like Ayuba, Ogundoyin was chosen unopposed and with the unanimous voice vote of the 32 members Assembly.