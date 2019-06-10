Ekene Franklin Ezeunala, the overall best candidate in the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), has formally received his $40,000 Presidential Scholarship award from representatives of the Academic City College, Ghana.

Concise News learned that the presentation was witnessed by his mother, Mrs. Chinelo Ezeunala.

Also at there was a team from his school (Meiran Community Senior High School) led by the Vice Principal, Mrs Toyin Ogunleye and Prof Adewale Solarin, who runs the Non- Profit Organisation, International Academy for the Gifted, that recommended him for the scholarship.

Speaking during the presentation at the university’s Lagos office in Isolo, Senior Admissions Manager (Nigeria), Ogechi Ekpe, said Ekene was not given the scholarship just because he scored 347 in the UTME but because he had been recommended by Prof Solarin who runs programmes and competition’s that identify and rank gifted children in Africa.

“I want you to understand that this is a very rare privilege. You stood out among the best in Nigeria and Academic City, with a lot of counsel and a lot of selection has seemed it fit to offer you what we call a Presidential Scholarship,” she said.

According to Solarin, a Professor of Algebra at the National Mathematical Centre, Abuja, Ekene was recommended for the scholarship because he had been ranked as gifted having participated in international competitions like the American Mathematics Competitions (AMC) and Kangourou Sans Frontieres (KSF) Mathematics Competitions with children in about 120 countries.