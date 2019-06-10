Super Eagles star Semi Ajayi has lamented missing out of the team’s squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations billed for Egypt.

Concise News understands that Ajayi, 26, and forward Kelechi Iheanacho, 22, were dropped from the final list of the side that will feature at the competition.

And speaking after the development, the defender who plays for Rotherham United, however, wished the team the best in Egypt.

In a post on his Instagram handle, he said he will be backing the West Africans for the crown.

“Wishing my brothers the best of luck at the upcoming #AFCON 2019,” he posted.

“It’s been a privilege to have been part of this squad and as much as I’m gutted that I can’t make it, I wish everyone linked with the Super Eagles the very best of luck this summer.

“I will be supporting the team until the end. Go and make Nigeria proud my brothers.”