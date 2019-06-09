The immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was on Saturday received by a mammoth crowd at the palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

Concise News reports that Saraki visited the Emir in the company of some of his colleagues to pay a condolence visit to the monarch who lost his mother.

The former Senate President in a tweet on Saturday appreciated the people of the state who came out in their large numbers to receive him in his visit to the Emir.

He wrote: “I thank everyone who came out massively to receive my colleagues and I as we paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Ilorin who lost his mother. I appreciate you all.”