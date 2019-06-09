UniAbuja VC Cautions Fresh Doctors Against Indiscipline, Carelessness

Forty-three fresh doctors trained by the University of Abuja were on Saturday inducted into the medical profession with Prof. Michael Adikwu, the Vice Chancellor.

In this development, he cautioned them against indiscipline and carelessness.

Adikwu, in a speech at the institution’s third induction ceremony for fresh doctors, urged the new medics to imbibe self-discipline and uphold the oaths they had taken to serve humanity and save lives.

“A key aspect of the medical profession is proper education and discipline which you have received here. What remains is for you to put these virtues into your daily practice.

“You have been given this rear opportunity by God to help patients and the larger society.

“You should not deploy the knowledge and skills acquired just for personal benefits. Focus on helping the larger society and serving God,” he said.

He frowned at the careless attitude of some medical practitioners toward their patients, and described such attitude as “unethical”.

Adikwu regretted the challenges the institution had gone through with regards to training of medical students and attributed that to lack of accreditation.

He appealed for the support of parents and friends toward making the school a model, saying that its ranking by the National University Commission as the 9th best in the country was “a great achievement knowing where we are coming from and considering how old”.

In his remarks, Dr Stephen Garba, Provost, College of Health Sciences, urged the inductees to hold firmly to the ethics of the profession in the course of their practice.

He cautioned them against seeing the medical profession as a money making venture.

“It is not a money making venture. It is a profession that works with God to bring relief to the sufferings of people resulting from derangement of their spirit, souls and bodies.

“It is a profession of privilege and not of rights. But, I can assure you that you will never regret being a physician. I pray you will keep to the ethics of this noble profession.”