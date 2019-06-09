Turkey Shock World Champions France In Euro Qualifying

World Champions France were stunned by Turkey stunned with a commanding 2-0 victory in Euro 2020 qualifying on Saturday.

Kaan Ayhan and Cengiz Under first-half goals gave Turkey’s the win as their revival under boss Senol Gunes continued at pace.

Turkey have won all five matches they have played in Gunes’ second stint in charge of the national team and they now sit three points ahead of France in Group H after three games played.

Tottenham pair Hugo Lloris and Moussa Sissoko and Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud were available for selection again after featuring in European finals and all three were included from the start in a strong-looking France side.

But the first half was a drab affair, with the game’s first real opening ending in the 30th-minute opener.

Under’s free-kick was smartly headed across the face of goal by Merih Demiral and Ayhan met it fiercely, nodding in from seven yards with a header that was too hot to handle for Lloris.

France were far too casual with the ball at the back and conceded again in the 40th minute when Paul Pogba was outmuscled by Burak Yilmaz, with Dorukhan Tokoz pouncing on the loose ball and playing in Under, who finished smartly from an angle.