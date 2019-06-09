Tonto Dikeh Spits Fire On Poor People

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has lambasted the mentality of poor people as she laments over an ordeal with someone who needed assistance on Instagram.

The actress narrated how someone came to her page to seek for help and out of impatience went on to lie on the page of a sex therapist, Jaruma about the situation.

The mother of one questioned how she could help a person who seems to be an ingrate.

Firing a warning shot, the actress told her fans to seek help from their parents as she also got bills to pay.

On the picture of the post which she had uploaded, it was written, “POOR PEOPLE HAVE SUCH STUPID MENTALLY”

See post: